Eric Fejeran, executive director of United Way of Whitman County, announced Tuesday he is running for Pullman City Council.
He will be running for election in the Ward 1 seat currently occupied by Al Sorensen.
Fejeran has lived in Pullman for 13 years and volunteers as a community organizer.
In his announcement, Fejeran said he “believes that Pullman needs to take a stronger leadership position in the county as the major financial and commercial center in resolving the existing crisis in housing cost and the multitude of crises arising from COVID that have harmed our critical local businesses.”
Fejeran also believes local officials need legislative assistants and a higher wage because “we shouldn't expect our elected officials to hold down a second job in addition to their civic duties to be able to make ends meet.”
City councilors Dan Records (Ward 2) and Sorensen are in the last year of their term, as is Brandon Chapman in Ward 3. Chapman announced he will not run for reelection. Megan Guido has announced her candidacy for Chapman's seat.
The terms for city councilors Pat Wright (Ward 3), Nathan Weller (Ward 2), Ann Parks (Ward 1) and Eileen Macoll (at large) end in 2023.
The primary election is Aug. 3 and the general election is Nov. 2.