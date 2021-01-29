People 65 years of age and older can now preregister to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through Gritman Medical Center, according to a press release from the Moscow hospital.
"People 65 years of age or older who want to receive the vaccine can now preregister to be kept informed about upcoming vaccine COVID-19 vaccine clinics available at Gritman Medical Center," Gritman spokesman Peter Mundt said in the release.
The preregistration form can be found at gritman.org/vaccine.
Since December 18, Gritman has vaccinated nearly 1,200 people in Latah county from priority group 1. This includes healthcare workers, first responders and other high-priority populations as identified by Governor Brad Little.
Mundt said COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Idaho is under the authority and direction of Little, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and District 2 Public Health—Idaho North Central District.