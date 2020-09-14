The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality on Monday cautioned residents in Latah and surrounding counties to prepare for degraded air quality through the week.
Due to wildfire smoke, DEQ warns air quality is in the "unhealthy" to "very unhealthy" category and is forecast to remain in those categories for the week. The pollutant of concern is Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5), according to DEQ.
When air quality is unhealthy, everyone may begin to experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups may experience more serious effects and should avoid prolonged/heavy exertion and stay indoors. Everyone else should limit prolonged/heavy exertion and limit time outdoors.
When air quality is very unhealthy, the entire population is more likely to be affected. Sensitive persons should avoid all physical activity outdoors. Everyone else should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and stay indoors.
Health experts use the air quality index to measure air safety and make recommendations. The index includes a scale from 0-500, with higher numbers corresponding to poorer air quality: As of 10 a.m. this morning, here's where local communities sit: Potlatch 245; Moscow 219; Tory 219; Pullman 166; and Colfax 166.
Find more on air quality in the region at https://bit.ly/3khv2Rq