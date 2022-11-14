In wake of deaths, students anxiously waiting for answers

The deaths of four University of Idaho students have left their schoolmates in shock as the Moscow Police Department continues to investigate an apparent homicide near the UI campus.
With limited details about the investigation released by Moscow police, students were anxiously waiting for answers Monday.
“I immediately stop what I’m doing when my phone rings to read what the new update says,” said Jimena Martinez, a senior at UI. “I haven’t set foot on campus and decided long before President (Scott) Green canceled classes Monday that I would not be attending this week.”
Yasmine Tovar, a senior at UI, also mentioned that she’s felt “uneasy” throughout the entirety of this situation.
“Do I feel safe? 100% no,” Tovar said. “As a student who lives alone, I’m constantly checking I’ve locked my door; so many of us students and the whole community don't know what’s going on.”
In addition to Martinez, Tovar and other students around campus, parents have bombarded the UI Instagram page, asking that the university cancel classes for the safety of their kids.
“As a mother of two current students who were close to the victims, it seems appropriate to cancel classes this week, for the safety and emotional support of all,” one Instagram user said under UI’s post. “Please allow the students to grieve and take care of themselves without academic penalties.”
Others wrote similar comments explaining the need for more information and “canceling classes” as parents and students worry across the country.
Moscow police haven't announced any details about a potential suspect in this matter.
Blaine Eckles, UI dean of students and vice provost for student affairs, announced in a news release Monday that the school is “in close contact with law enforcement who continue to tell us there is not an active threat to our campus community.”
“Nevertheless, we have increased campus safety patrols on the Moscow campus,” Eckles added. “Our Campus Safety and Security Office works closely with the Moscow Police Department. We always have police officers stationed on campus, in addition to campus security officers that patrol campus 24/7.”
Various professors have also communicated with UI students following the news and made changes in their classes, including postponed exams, classroom assignments and letting students know they can reach out to them or make use of resources on campus, according to students.
UI confirmed that a vigil will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday on the lawn in front of the Administration Building, next to Katie Benoit’s bench.
Carrillo-Casas can be contacted at mcarrillo@dnews.com.