Every April for the past 41 years, the Palouse Patchers Quilt Guild has taken over the Latah County Fairgrounds for its annual quilt show.

This year is no different.

For guild president Margaret Donelick, the show, scheduled for today and Sunday, is both a fundraiser and a way to show how quilting has evolved over the decades. The proceeds from the admission and a quilt raffle help the group rent meeting space and pay for fabric purchases for quilts donated to two local organizations, Court Appointed Special Advocates and Quilts of Valor.

