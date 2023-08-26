Japanese popular culture, specifically manga, is front and center at multiple locations on the University of Idaho campus for the next three weeks.

The Reflection Gallery in the Idaho Student Union Building and a gallery at Ridenbaugh Hall are lined with dozens of pieces of art, part of the Habib Institute for Asian Studies’ AsiaPop! program, which kicked off this week with talks about different topics related to manga and anime.

Jeff Kyong-McClair, the director of the institute, said the organizers wanted to share other cultures with university students and give them alternative ways to engage with it. The idea for focusing on manga and anime for this program came from the popularity of the two they saw among students.

Tags

Recommended for you