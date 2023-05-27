Ah, the sun is shining, the birds are singing and the popsicles are melting. These are sure signs that summer is almost here. And what better way to celebrate the summer than with your local library. Make plans to visit all seven branches of the Latah County Library District for our annual summer reading program. Our theme this year is “All Together Now” and we will be celebrating summer happiness in our community. The summer reading program is open to all ages. It begins June 12 and ends July 27. We have a lot of fun packed into those seven weeks.
n Here comes the sun(mer reading challenge): This year’s program includes a series of three reading challenges: Complete 10 days of reading; get a bingo by completing five activities in a row; and get a blackout on the same bingo card by completing all the activities. Our bingo challenges will help you get All Together Now with your neighbors while completing fun activities and reading prompts. Upon completing a challenge, you will have the chance to win prizes, big and small. New this year at the Moscow Library — the first 500 summer readers to complete their 10 days of reading will receive a special Moscow Library branded water bottle to keep you hydrated as you read and play in the sun.
n Summer reading events here, there and everywhere: Each week during summer reading, our library branches will be hosting special events to entertain and educate all ages. Community members are invited to join us for performances from skilled storyteller Ben Kemper, kora musician Sean Gaskill, Reptile Lady and all her scaly friends, the comedy and stunt styles of Matt Baker, extreme science from Radical Rick and many more. Not only will our events feature guests, we will also have a variety of hands-on programming including Fairyopolis and Chalk-the-Walk.