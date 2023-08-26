Since the dawn of time — Sept. 1, 1987, to be exact — public libraries across America have been celebrating Library Card Sign-Up Month with giveaways, programming and the evergreen glory of access to free, local resources.

Originally chosen by the American Library Association (ALA) for its proximity to the school year, September was deemed the best month to help potential patrons of all kinds save hundreds of dollars on educational materials and services for students. Now some 30 years later, this same money-saving priority can take many shapes, like that of a laptop, a hotspot, a dozen ebooks or an hour of after-school homework help. It can also look like access to current tools for SAT preparation, global NewsBank articles or language learning programs like Mango. Often, it can even look like a borrowed instrument, projector, or Washington State Discover Pass. All for even less money than your average Amazon purchase.

As an avid library user, I often wonder what sum we all might save if we added these things up? Moreover, if we multiplied them by three.

