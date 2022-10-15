There is a sign hanging in the office of Lena Whitmore Elementary Principal Kendra McMillan carved with the words, “Nobody cares how much you know until they know how much you care.”

McMillan, who has led the Moscow elementary school for 13 years, said this philosophy is the driving force behind how her staff members treat each other and their students. It is also one of the reasons she was named a 2022 National Distinguished Principal.

The National Association of Elementary School Principals bestows this honor annually to one principal from each state. McMillan was nominated for the award by third-grade teacher Tiffany Ringo and former West Park Elementary teacher Bill Marineau.

