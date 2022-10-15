There is a sign hanging in the office of Lena Whitmore Elementary Principal Kendra McMillan carved with the words, “Nobody cares how much you know until they know how much you care.”
McMillan, who has led the Moscow elementary school for 13 years, said this philosophy is the driving force behind how her staff members treat each other and their students. It is also one of the reasons she was named a 2022 National Distinguished Principal.
The National Association of Elementary School Principals bestows this honor annually to one principal from each state. McMillan was nominated for the award by third-grade teacher Tiffany Ringo and former West Park Elementary teacher Bill Marineau.
She underwent a rigorous application and interview process that required her to share with the NAESP what she is most proud of about her school.
It culminated in her being invited to Washington, D.C., last week to visit the other nominees, tour the city and meet Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. McMillan called it a “lifetime achievement award.”
“It is an absolute honor,” McMillan said. “I’m so honored to be selected to represent not just our amazing school but our district and then our state. I find that very humbling.”
When the NAESP asked her to describe what makes her school special, she told them about the meaning behind that message on her wall.
“Our staff and their focus on relationships is really something I am most proud of,” she said. “Their relationships with kids, their relationships with each other, their relationships with parents. the staff really knows that that’s what it all comes down to if you want to be successful with kids.”
She also shared that the faculty meets five times a year to review student achievement data and determine which students need extra help. They also identify those that may need assistance from the school counselor and psychologist because they are struggling with social or emotional behavior needs.
McMillan highlighted the school’s extracurricular activities. For example, fifth grade boys are allowed to participate in the Genuine Quality Club, led by physical education teacher Colin Briggs. There, the boys learn how to tie a tie, how to be a good sport and how to be chivalrous. Girls can join the Girls on the Run program where they meet twice a week with the University of Idaho’s Gamma Phi Beta sorority and learn the importance of a healthy mind and body that culminates in them running a 5-kilometer event.
Other examples include a knitting club, board game club and a club that teaches students about climate change.
McMillan said her experience in Washington, D.C., reminded her to be grateful for the Moscow community. She said its schools are able to provide for their students even as Idaho ranks at the bottom in the nation when it comes to education funding per student.
“Regardless of that disparity and funding between other states I find that in Moscow we are really lucky and that’s thanks to our property taxes and our community support,” she said.
McMillan still loves leading Lena Whitmore and called moving to Moscow with her family the “best decision we ever made.”
She continues to stay because of the relationships she has made with her staff, McMillan said.
“This is an amazing building to be in,” she said.