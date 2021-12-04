Blakes celebrate 70th anniversary

Rose and Joe Blake of Pullman will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Sunday. The couple married Dec. 5, 1951, in Sultan, Wash. The couple would enjoy cards in lieu of a party.
The couple met during a blind date at a Fourth of July dance, though they arrived with someone else. They were engaged by the time Joe left for bootcamp in September and married when he was on a 10-day leave in December. They have been ardent Washington State University supporters since Joe graduated from WSU.
Rose had a career as a housewife and manager of personal rentals before retiring, and Joe worked as a dairy herdsman at the JC Knott Dairy Center at WSU for 37 years before retiring. The couple now enjoys caring for their garden and orchard. They also enjoy canning and freezing their produce, camping and fishing, dancing and bridge. Joe enjoyed hunting elk for 50 years in the Selway zone of Idaho. Rose continues to send out her annual Christmas cards to more than 130 people.
The Blakes have three children: Joy Blake, of Olalla, Wa.; Cheryl Tillman, of Terrebonne, Ore.; and Scott Blake, of Salt Lake City. They have two grandchildren.