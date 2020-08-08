I’ve heard this question more times than you can imagine since the coronavirus forced the shutdown of Washington’s libraries, along with many aspects of our daily lives.
If you’re like most of the people I’ve talked with, you’d be surprised to know that the library staff has continued working and we are crazy busy.
Our newest service is called “Browse for you.” Whitman County Library patrons are encouraged to call or email the library and tell us what you want. Do you need movies to pass the time, nonfiction adventure books, or a pile of books for your grade schooler to read? Has your teen read the “Hunger Games” series so often, it is time they “move on?”
Our staff is here to help.
Just call or email us, describing what you’re looking for, other books you’ve enjoyed or specific authors or titles you want. Including the reader’s age, interests or anything you believe pertinent will further assist us in making good selections.
If you only need a few items, WCL can mail them directly to your home. For those looking for a higher volume of materials, or books for your entire family, we encourage the use of our contactless curbside service.
During the shutdown, library staff has continued purchasing and lending bestsellers and a variety of new items for all ages and genres. We’re lending Discovery passes, fishing backpacks, STEM learning kits and giving away free face masks. Contact us with your needs and we’ll do our best to meet them or find someone who can.
Another service in full swing is summer reading. With coronavirus providing many residents with more free time, there’s never been a better time to participate. This year we are providing crafts via curbside pickup, fun scavenger hunts around our towns and brightly colored chalk obstacle courses on our sidewalks. As always, details are on the library website and prizes will be awarded to all summer reading completers, ages baby to 100+.
One of the biggest challenges for Whitman County Library staff has been online programming. Families have enjoyed professional children’s programs including The Traveling Lantern Theater Co. and Charles the Clown thanks to support from Pioneer Title Co. of Pullman, a major sponsor of this year’s summer reading programs.
Additionally, staff are providing weekly trivia contests, book club meetings and a YouTube channel featuring staff clips and recommendations related to beekeeping, Pompeii, the U.S. presidents and more. Visit the library’s website, events calendar or your local branch Facebook page for more information.
WCL also provides Kanapy film streaming from our website thanks to a generous community donor. Cardholders can access critically-acclaimed movies, inspiring documentaries, and award-winning foreign films from the comfort of their own home or mobile device.
People are also downloading more audio and e-books than ever before. Choose the library’s Overdrive collection to browse thousands of titles that are free to borrow with a library card. Don’t see what you are looking for or need a card? Give us a call and we can assist you.
This is a small taste of what we’ve been doing since our buildings closed. All of us at WCL are very hopeful we can reopen soon but in the meantime, we hope you’ll visit our website at whitco.lib.wa.us, reach out to us by phone at (509) 397-4366 or email us at info@whitco.lib.wa.us.
Kristie Kirkpatrick is the director of the Whitman County Rural Library District.