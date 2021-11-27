LeRoy and Joanne Druffel of Colton will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday. The couple married Nov. 27, 1971, at St. Stanislaus Church in Lewiston.
Joanne had a career working for NASA in Louisiana and locally with orthopedic offices, Isothermal Systems Research and Bar Star Farm. She has served on board positions with the Uniontown Artisan Barn, Shepherd’s Grain and the Uniontown Community Development Association.
Lee worked with the U.S. Geological Survey in Louisiana and was working towards his PhD at UC Davis before returning home to run Bar Star Farm. He has served in board positions for the U.S. Pea and Lentil Trade Association, Washington Wheat Growers, the Colton School Board and the Uniontown Community Development Association. They are both currently enjoying retirement. They both are active supporters of St. Boniface Parish and Catholic School in Colton.
They enjoy reading, traveling and spending time with their friends and family. The Druffels have three children: Justin and Beth Druffel; Nathan and Ashlee Druffel; and Allen and Tecla Druffel. They have six grandchildren.