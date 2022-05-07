Today
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October along Main Street in Moscow. Live music, food and vendors.
Magic Month Bird Walks — 8 a.m., Rose Creek Nature Preserve wildlife sanctuary in Albion. Walks also scheduled for May 14 and May 18. Registration is required; limited to five people per guide. For more information visit bit.ly/MagicMonthBirdWalks.
Washington State University Commencement — 8 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Washington State University campus in Pullman. For more information, visit commencement.wsu.edu. Commencement will be livestreamed at experience.wsu.edu.
Plant and Yard Sale — 8 a.m. to noon at Latah County Fair and Events Center, 1021 Harold St., in Moscow. Presented by the Moscow Garden Club.
Friends of the Moscow Library Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Latah County Fair & Event Center, 1021 Harold St., in Moscow. Book, CD and DVD sale. The last hour will have a $1 a bag sale, bags not provided.
Free Comic Book Day — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Safari Pearl, 660 W. Pullman Road in Moscow. Limit three comics per person. Additional comics available with a donation to the West Side Food Pantry.
Monday
UI Senior Showcase — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Moscow Chamber of Commerce, 411 S. Main St., in Moscow. The event is free and open to the public and highlights four UI students who will show off their senior designs.
Tuesday
Seal Skeleton at Tekoa Library — 3:15 p.m. at Tekoa Library, 139 S. Crosby St., in Tekoa. Examine a whole seal skeleton and learn nature facts about sea life to kick off the library’s summer reading program.
Friday
Beauty and the Beast by Ballet Fantastique — 7 p.m. May 13 and 14 at the Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Drive in Moscow. Tickets are $32.50 for adults and $27.50 for youths, seniors and students. Tickets are available at festivaldance.org.
May 14
Spring Fair, Open House and Plant sale — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pullman Community Garden at Koppel Farm, SE. Derby Street and SE. Professional Mall Blvd., in Pullman. Shop and learn about gardening.