Today

Great Moscow Food Drive — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations accepted at Moscow Farmers Market by the bus stop in front of the Moscow Hotel and at East City Park. Organized by Latah County Human Rights Task Force and city of Moscow Human Rights Commission.

Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. downtown Moscow and Friendship Square, Moscow. Local produce, crafts and original recipe cuisine.

