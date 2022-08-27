Sara Beggs has been an educator, curriculum specialist and administrator for 20 years in Southern California and recently, she and her family made the move to Moscow for her new position as executive director at Palouse Prairie Charter School.
Beggs’ first day on the job was Aug. 19, and she’s eagerly awaiting the return of the students Tuesday.
“I feel like everything was meant to be,” Beggs said. “The school kind of called out to me and then the town, and everything about it.”
Beggs said the move to Moscow wasn’t originally at the top of the family’s list. She said they were thinking of cities like Sandpoint or Coeur d’Alene.
“We decided, you know what, let’s go spend a week in Moscow and to see what this town is like and honestly, we fell in love immediately,” Beggs said. “We knew right then and there that somehow we were going to get here.”
Beggs said she was initially interested in Palouse Prairie Charter School for her two daughters, Charlotte and Caroline, to attend. The school’s focus on expeditionary learning — a combination of real-world learning, emphasis on habits of scholarship and a focus on citizenship and community — was a big draw for her and her husband.
The school was founded in 2009 with 70 students in grades kindergarten through sixth grade. A new school building was constructed in 2019 and Palouse Prairie now has about 200 students.
Students at school are encouraged to master knowledge and skills,develop character andcreate high quality work.
Beggs said when she saw the previous executive director, Jeneille Branen, was leaving, she sent an email expressing her interest in applying if they opened a job listing. Beggs said it felt meant to be.
A few rounds of interviews later, Beggs got the job and her family started prepping to make the move. It’s been a whirlwind spring and summer for the family of four as they packed up their life in California and made the move tothe Palouse.
Beggs received her undergraduate degree from Radford University in Radford, Va., and a masters degree from Chapman University in Orange, Calif. She received her doctorate degree in education and disability studies from Chapman in 2017.
She started out in elementary education for nine years as a teacher before she moved to coordinating inclusive schooling for students in general education and specialized programing. Before starting at Palouse Prairie Charter School, Beggs was the principal at Villa Park Elementary School in Orange, Calif.
Beggs replaces Branen, who was in the position from 2016-22, curriculum director from 2013-16 and was a founding teacherin 2009.
The new job and recent move felt like a dream to Beggs and her family butthey are looking forward to the year to come.
“I mean we’ve lived there (California) forever and … moving your family and your kids is a hard and scary transition,” Beggs said. “But we know that this is where we want to be and we are so happy that we made the decision.”