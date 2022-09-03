There is amazing energy around the University of Idaho as we welcome our returning students and celebrate new additions to the Vandal family. The UI Library is once again full of students studying, socializing and making use of our many resources and services.

As an academic library, we are focused on connecting our students to high quality resources, helping them find community and lowering the cost of attending college through our open educational resources and library reserves programs. We’re also deeply invested in training students to be better researchers and savvier consumers of information.

Giving our students tools and skills to better navigate the information they encounter becomes more important every year. All of us work, play, shop, communicate with family members and friends, check the news and even just walk around town with our phone in our pocket. These activities all are monitored, monetized and manipulated by entities that try to alter our behavior for their own benefit. The sheer volume of information, misinformation, disinformation, marketing and advertising that we encounter daily is exhausting and our resulting fatigue and confusion makes us more susceptible to confuse fiction for fact and lies for truth. As educators, we want to equip our students to fully understand the information environment in which we all live.

Tags

Recommended for you