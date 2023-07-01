Frozen fruit recalls due to contamination

Stephanie Smith

There has been one foodborne illness outbreak and multiple major recalls due to frozen fruit contaminated by two different pathogens. Regulatory and food safety personnel are especially concerned because many of these products have best-by dates extending into 2024, and consumers may still have them in their freezers.

The first recalls were initiated in February 2023 due to a hepatitis A outbreak linked to frozen strawberries. Although four months have elapsed, more products have been added to the recall list and the outbreak is ongoing.

The potentially contaminated products involve multiple brands including Great Value Mixed Fruit, Great Value Sliced Strawberries and Great Value Antioxidant Fruit Blend; Rader Farms Organic Fresh Start Smoothie Blend and Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio; Wawona brand Organic DayBreak Blend; Kirkland Signature Frozen Organic Whole Strawberries; Simply Nature; Vital Choice; Made With; PCC Community Markets frozen organic strawberries; and Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend. Great Value products were sold at Walmart in states including Washington and Idaho while the Organic DayBreak Blend was sold in Costco Wholesale stores in Washington. Recalled Trader Joe’s products were sold at their stores nationwide.

