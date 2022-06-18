Ongoing
Palouse Arts Council ArtWalk — June 16-26. Palouse Community Center, 230 E. Main St., Palouse. Artwork at downtown businesses and community center. Presented by the Palouse Arts Council.
Today
Gladish Annual Yard Sale — 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Individuals and nonprofits in one place. More information at gladishcommunity.org/yard-sale.
Viola Community Yard Sale — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road, Viola. A communitywide yard sale and flea market.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friendship Square, Fourth and Main streets, Moscow. Food products, handmade goods and original recipe cuisine.
Yoga in the Cedars with Jessica Drago — 8:15-9:30 a.m. Idlers Rest Nature Preserve. Join Jessica Drago for an all-levels, all ages friendly yoga practice. Attendees are encouraged to dress warmly and bring their own mat.
Paw-louse 5k Fun Run and Walk — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lawn in front of Intermodal Transit Center, 1006 Railroad St., Moscow. Cost: $20. Benefits the Humane Society of the Palouse. Day of registration: 8 a.m. on the Transit Center lawn.
Common Tone Music Festival — 2-9 p.m. Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. An all-day festival celebrating art, music and community.
Rockin’ the Ridge — 4-10 p.m. Burnt Ridge Bed and Breakfast, 1070 Burnt Ridge Road, Troy. Cost: $20. Bands start at 4 p.m. Fireworks at 10 p.m. Family Friendly. Food and beer available for purchase.
Books and Brews — 5-8 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Meet and greet with local authors. Beverages by Hunga Dunga Brewing Company; nonalcoholic options available. Palouse Writers Guild annual writing contest winners announced at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday
Breakfast Social for Sojourners’ Alliance — 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost is $10, children younger than 5 are free. The Friends of Sojourners’ to serve potato-egg casserole, muffins, bagels, coffee and tea.
Pullman Juneteenth — 1-4 p.m. WSU Elson S. Floyd Cultural Center. Featuring keynote speaker Kiantha Duncan, president of the Spokane Chapter of the NAACP. Free food and drinks, live music and a reading from the Pullman High School Black Student Union.
Moscow Juneteenth — 1-4 p.m. Friendship Square, Fourth and Main street, Moscow. Featuring speaker Mario Pile, presented by Moscow Human Rights Commission, UI Black and African-American Cultural Center and UI Africana Studies Program.
Monday
Adult summer reading: Island spice blend — 6 p.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Ingredients, instructions and tools for making Hawaiian barbecue or Jamaican jerk spice blend.
Solstice Jaunt — 5:30-6:30 p.m. Idlers Rest Nature Preserve. Free, family and pet friendly. Celebrate the summer solstice with a guided walk through the preserve. For more information visit palouselandtrust.org/events-activities.