Colleen Cochran first started working in the Gritman Medical Center pharmacy in 2014 when she and her husband moved to the Palouse to be closer to their grandchildren in Pullman.

The past few years, as the hospital’s pharmacy director, Cochrane and her staff have handled the day-to-day tasks of the pharmacy as well as working to provide more 14,000 vaccines to residents across the Palouse during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For her efforts, Cochran was named one of four recipients of an Idaho Rural Health Hero Award for north Idaho. The awards, given by the Idaho Rural Health Association, span the four regions of the state with multiple awardees per region.

