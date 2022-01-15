On Dec. 18, Palouse Habitat for Humanity celebrated the completion of the Leaseburg family home in Uniontown and had our first house dedication ceremony since 2019.
It was a joy to hand the house keys over to Kelcey and Breanne Leaseburg, who completed more than 300 hours helping build their home alongside Habitat volunteers, and welcome them home in time for Christmas. Because of pandemic restrictions, this home was built almost exclusively by the Palouse Habitat Codger Crew, the core group of men and women volunteers who build each Palouse Habitat home.
Our thanks go out to the Codger Crew and to the businesses and individuals who donated funds or materials to make the home possible. In particular, we’d like to thank Avista, Tom Carpenter of Cabinets and More, Chuck Spurgeon Construction, DK Mullin Architects, DuPont, Girl Scout Troop 3210, Howard Hughes Appliance Television and SleepShop, Jim Fredenburg, Levelor Blinds, Ring Security System, Valspar, Washington State University and Whirlpool. In addition to the Codger Crew, there were a few intrepid individual community volunteers, and teams from Fairfield Inn and Suites, Meter, United Way of Whitman County and United Way of Moscow/Latah County.
Finally, special thanks to Dave Stradley, construction supervisor, and Dave Ostrom, project manager, for your leadership and dedication.
Jennifer Wallace
Palouse Habitat for Humanity executive director
Moscow