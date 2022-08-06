Cody Allen got his start working at libraries as a teen, and his love for the energy, the books and the people has never waned.

On July 12, Allen took over as the executive director of the Whitman County Rural Library District. Most recently, he had been working in Montana as the system administrator for the Billings Library.

Allen worked in the Lewiston High School library in high school as well as the Asotin County Library and continued to work in libraries through college.

Tags

Recommended for you