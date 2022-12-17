This time of year, it is not uncommon for one to see people curbstoning pets or doing the modern-day equivalent; they sell them online.

Here are a quick couple of disclaimers. First, local and regional animal control agencies often make a push for adoptions during the holidays. That’s mostly OK. Their job is tough enough and most do a pretty good job of screening placements.

The second disclaimer: Please don’t confuse curbstoning with the brutal criminal assault known as curb-stomping. People curbstone cars when they park near a busy intersection and put a “For Sale,” sign in the window.

Tags

Recommended for you