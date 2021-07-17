UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO
Officials at the University of Idaho have announced their dean’s list (3.5-4.0 GPA) for spring semester 2021. Students from this region named to the list include:
COLFAX: Derek D. Hall, Elizabeth G. Harwood, Hope A. de Avila, Jenna L. Harwood, Sasha Rabaiotti; CRAIGMONT: Aaron J. Goeckner, Malayna G. Hambly; GARFIELD: Keely M. Burnes, Lauren K. Welch; GENESEE: Alysha D. O’Connell, Austin E. Pope, Claire D. Smith, Garrett D. Borth, Grayson G. Esser, Jonathan T. Kopf, Kaylee S. Flodin, Kelsey A. Roach, Kendra N. Murray, Kyra L. Scharnhorst, Lilienne A. Stafford, Marcus J. Johnson, Natalie A. Krick, Sara J. Trees, Truman W. Renton, Virginia M. Monk; HARVARD: Charis B. Peever; JULIAETTA: Ethan M. Graves, Gavin Hewett, Mina R. Sandino; KENDRICK: Justin A. Meekhof, Nathanael R. Davis; MOSCOW: Abigail M. Euhus, Addison T. Golightly, Ahna L. Forrest, Ailis K. Grieshaber, Alexander K. Gray, Allyse K. Bell, Amanda C. Johnston, Amber J. Britton, Andrea M. Brannock, Andrea R. Brown, Angel M. Kalasz, Anna L. Barton, Anthony J. Plummer, Anthony T. Williams, Anya K. Payne, Ashley Beals, Ashley F. Green, Avery P. Pierce-Garnett, Bilal A. Shamsi, Braeden P. Nierman, Breanna B. Murdoch, Brenden Gilliland, Caia M. Monson, Caleb S. Strong, Cameron R. Hewitt, Camille E. Niehenke, Carson Sass, Chloe White, Christina Briggs-Mathers, Christina Grace-Thomas, Christina M. Petrie, Claire A. Qualls, Claire E. Haeder, Claire Wallace, Cooper J. Hanks, Cooper R. Stephens, Corey G. Williams, David M. Bowman, Dolly M. Strahan-Nalle, Dylan Richard, Eleanor J. Rheingans, Eleanore G. Faunce, Emily C. Levine, Emily H. Waltner, Emma Carscallen, Emma N. Sattler, Emma Ramalingam, Eric W. Garber, Erick Pimienta Tovar, Gabriel G. Quinnett, Gabriel M. Bandle, Gianna T. Molnar, Grace J. McGreevy, Grant Clary, Honorine K. Knott, Isabell Strawn, Isaiah R. Qualls, Jacob A. Brown, Jacqueline L. Gonzalez, James E. Craig, James S. Fields, Jared B. Gray, Jared M. Grieb, Jesse Padilla, Jessica B. Doty, Jillian L. Guier, Jillian N. Park, John S. Sillers, Jordan E. Burgess, Jordan Osborne, Josephine Sanford, Joshua P. Corgatelli, Joshua R. Whatley, Kaitilyn R. Young, Kaitlin P. Watson, Kari E. Miller, Karin I. Falk, Karsten W. Schumaker, Katelyn Garfield, Katherine A. Ward, Katy M. Wicks, Keara N. Kaltmaier, Keaton J. Hewitt, Kevin Eng, Khadeeja M. Mansour, Kiera Carney, Kieran A. Gordon, Kieran B. Northcutt, Kimana L. Cofre, Kip E. Rittenhouse, Kyle B. Spence, Kyle M. Richmond, Kylie A. Morris, Labib S. Ehsan, Lacey M. Jones, Laine N. Madsen, Laura A. Navarro, Lauren Fereday, Lea R. Dussurget, Leah T. Dreesmann, Lily M. Taylor, Luke McGreevy, Luther M. Michaels, Lynnette Gannon, Mackenzie M. Bielenberg, Madeleine G. Johnson, Madison R. Engberg, Mal Sawm Tluang, Mallory R. Dykes, Mason H. Chadd, Mason P. Burke, Maxwell L. Radil, Maya R. Salsbury, McKenna P. Jacobs, Mckenzy Bogden, Mete K. Yuksel, Miles H. Whitling, Monica M. Burnette, Nataly Davies, Nathan G. Vassell, Nicholas M. Pancheri, Nicole A. Johnson, Oakley Todd, Olivia L. Dow, Omolola E. Bangudu, Peter L. Goebel, Peter Schmidt, Rachele A. Catt, Rebekah L. Fullerton, Reef M. Diego, Richard R. Sperry, Sam G. Preston, Samantha Blaisdell, Samantha D. Finnell, Samuel Collins, Sarah R. Greenwalt, Selena A. Alexandropoulos, Sherri L. Paz, Skyler Ting, Slade Castle, Sophia N. Mangini, Sophia S. Curet, Spencer M. Pope, Stacey R. Sullivan, Stephen P. Kwiatkowski, Teagan M. Riley, Thaddaeus M. Hurley, Theodore A. Jessup, Thomas Warner, Timothy I. Malm, Tristan C. Morehouse, Tristan E. Baiocco, Tristan L. Sahwell, Willow J. Crites, Wilson E. Caisley, Yangoubo Liu, Yvette A. Bonney, Yvonne Danich, Zachary Sugano, Zachary W. Squires; POTLATCH: Emma N. Wilson, Hannah J. Barnes, Madyson D. Cessnun, Rory L. Klimko, Savanna M. Pagel, Tanner A. McGreal; PRINCETON: Taylor J. Gregg; PULLMAN: Amy K. Stanley, Avery G. Reneau, Cameron J. Lang, Casey M. Willitts, Kyle Rozanski, Rachel F. Stanley, Ruby L. Fischer, Ty N. Hendrickson, Zachary J. Mumford; VIOLA: Adrianna M. Kauffman, Allyson N. LeForce, Ashley E. Alsterlund, Brett R. Taggart, Cade C. Knott, Courtney J. Volk, Isabel R. Huggins, Katie L. Mims, Margaret A. Lewis, Noelle R. Mims, Rhea Anderson, William W. Hunt.
ITHACA COLLEGE
Madeline Maxwell of Pullman has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Ithaca College in Ithaca, N.Y.
OREGON STATE UNIVERSITY
Alice M. Bayly and Savannah R. Tanner, both of Moscow, have been named to the scholastic honor roll (3.5-4.0 GPA) for spring term 2021 at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Ore.
WALLA WALLA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Walla Walla Community College has announced its president’s and vice president’s lists for spring quarter 2021. Students from this region named to the lists include:
President’s list: MOSCOW: Rebecca Payton; POTLATCH: Caleb Kerns; PULLMAN: Olabisi Arowojolou, Haley Clausen, Arianna Cline, Haley Penman, Sarah Reynolds; ST. JOHN: Nicole Jones; UNIONTOWN: Jordan Birdsell.
Vice president’s list: COLTON: Dakota Patchen, Elysia Rogerson; GARFIELD: Avery Schroetlin; MOSCOW: Hayden Thompson; PALOUSE: David West; PULLMAN: Gino Bellantoni, Sirinrat Noon Mader, Adriana Rosas, Nantiya Soukkhammala; ST. JOHN: Kolton Cole-Kagele.
SPOKANE COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Spokane Community College has announced its honor roll (3.0 GPA and higher) for the spring 2021 semester. Students from this region named to the lists include:
GARFIELD: Bree Pfaff; MOSCOW: Bruce Thorpe, Isaac Hisaw, John Hayes, Bryant Thorpe, Shawn Schneider; ROSALIA: Paisha Carlon; PULLMAN: Celeste Dunlap, James Gachari, Kassandra Whitworth; PALOUSE: Eddie O’Neill, Hua Ming Newman; OAKESDALE: Jeralin Bolyard; TEKOA: Samantha Anderson
UNIVERSITY OF WYOMING
Lucia Ward of Moscow of has been named to the president’s honor roll (4.0 GPA) for the spring 2021 semester at the University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyo.
EASTERN WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Eastern Washington University in Cheney, Wash., has announced its dean’s list (3.5 GPA or better) for the 2021 spring quarter. Students from this region named to the list include:
COLFAX: Isabelle Erickson, Dane Hall, Brandon Soncarty, Sadie Thompson; OAKESDALE: Madison Shrope; PALOUSE: Kelsye Lopez, Mikel Nisse; PULLMAN: Kylie Allen, Jared Anderson, Sadie Lenssen, Trevor Myers, Rebekah Nice, Susan Oltmer, Evelyn Wheatley, Katelyn Wills, Benjamin Wilson; TEKOA: Chela Woods; BOVILL: Elaina Dejong; MOSCOW: Morgan Cummings