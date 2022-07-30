The Latah County Historical Society is ready to bring a tradition back.

After a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the society’s annual Ice Cream Social will make a welcome return to Moscow, according to Hayley Noble, curator at the McConnell Mansion Museum.

Noble, named the museum curator in July 2021, will be overseeing her first ice cream social, scheduled from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. McConnell Mansion was built in 1886 by future Idaho Gov. William J. McConnell and now is in the care of the Latah County Historical Society.

Tags

Recommended for you