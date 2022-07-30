The Latah County Historical Society is ready to bring a tradition back.
After a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the society’s annual Ice Cream Social will make a welcome return to Moscow, according to Hayley Noble, curator at the McConnell Mansion Museum.
Noble, named the museum curator in July 2021, will be overseeing her first ice cream social, scheduled from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. McConnell Mansion was built in 1886 by future Idaho Gov. William J. McConnell and now is in the care of the Latah County Historical Society.
During the event, the 45th in its long history, the mansion will be open for people to go inside, but most of the events will be outside. Noble said she wanted people to feel comfortable coming out after the pandemic. There will be demonstrations, live music from Jim Boland and Friends, a fire truck and ambulance. An Inland North Waste truck will be at the event as well. Streets near the museum will be closed for people to be able to walk and take everything in.
In preparation for the social, the historical society has about 36 gallons of ice cream and a large variety of toppings, including Mrs. McConnell’s favorite, pineapple. Other toppings include chocolate syrup, watermelon and strawberries. Noble said Moscow City Council members would be on hand to scoop the ice cream,which is free.
“We’ve got some amazing community support,” Noble said. “(Volunteers) really made the whole event happen. We couldn’t do it without all of our wonderful volunteers.”
In addition to the ice cream, Noble said a dress-up booth would return, as well as tours of the mansion and the live demonstrations from community groups.
The Appaloosa Lace Makers and Hog Heaven Muzzle Loaders will be in attendance. There also will be wagon rides and yard games Noble said.
Noble said the region’s heat warning, expected to last through the weekend, has been taken into consideration. Organizers will work to mitigate concerns with misters and other cooling methods.
Attendees are encouraged to bring water and sunscreen.
WHAT: Ice Cream Social at Moscow’s McConnell Mansion Museum
WHO: Organized by the Latah County Historical Society; all are welcome
WHERE: 110 S. Adams St., Moscow
NOTEABLE: Free ice cream, lawn games and live music.