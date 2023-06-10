After I finished planting sunflowers in our backyard last weekend, I put up protective fencing around the new garden bed. I left a passageway at the back of the bed, though, to give our cat, Marlon, room to reach his favorite napping spot behind the rose bushes. All morning I’d felt pinpricks of worry, because Marlon hadn’t come home after his usual late-night prowling.

The big yellow tomcat with a crooked tail became a member of our family two years ago, after a life of roaming the streets. Marlon was homeless, semi-feral and not neutered. He’d made a pest of himself in our neighborhood, sneaking into basements and garages, scrounging for food, and spraying to mark his territory. His ears were ragged, with chewed-off notches, and he was so thin that his ribs protruded. Yet he and Benjamin BadKitten, the Maine coon cat I loved so much, developed an odd-couple type of friendship. Marlon had a tough-guy swagger, but he displayed a surprising gentleness with Benjamin.

Lee named the cat Marlon, a reflection of Brando’s role as the cocky leader of a motorcycle gang in “The Wild One.” After Marlon’s neutering surgery and a few weeks of regular meals and daylong naps, he more closely resembled the corpulent Brando in the later years of his career. Our Marlon actually waddled. He quickly developed a deep bond with Lee. From his carpeted penthouse perch in Lee’s office, Marlon greeted Lee at eye level every morning, wriggling, purring and “just being happy” while Lee petted him — all before Lee could drink his first cup of coffee. The cat who had once cowered from men now claimed his place on Lee’s lap in the evening and often commandeered Lee’s roomy patio chair in the afternoon, leaving Lee to sit on the grass with Duffy, our Bernedoodle puppy.

