Last week I looked out our kitchen window and saw a woman using her cell phone to take pictures in our side yard. When I realized she was photographing my pumpkin garden, I was so grateful that I actually considered rushing outside and hugging her.

I’ve been a gardener in Moscow for 12 years and have never seen anyone else taking pictures of my pumpkins. It’s unlikely that people even noticed the pumpkins, unless they crouched at ground level next to the raised bed, peered under some sickly squash leaves, and squinted until they spotted a couple of orange ping-pong balls, sulking on top of the dirt.

In mid-October, I usually write a mea culpa column, chronicling this impetuous gardener’s inevitable descent from hope to humiliation in the pumpkin patch. Last year, though, the Garden Goddess must have sensed that I was ready to rip up my gardening hat — and she knew that, if I did that, she would have to find another source of amusement before Halloween. So probably she felt a bit frantic when she twirled her garden cultivator over my raised beds and conjured a harvest of 87 pounds of pumpkins. After that magical season, I considered giving away my leftover jack-o’-lantern seeds and retiring in a shower of pumpkin guts and glory.

