June is National Great Outdoors Month, which seems like a celebration tailor-made for North Idaho.

Our region is home to so many iconic symbols synonymous with natural spaces, like towering pine trees, free-flowing trout streams and lush prairie grass waving in the wind. Another group of features that populate our outdoor landscapes — though perhaps they escape the notice of many folks today — are the enduring works of the Civilian Conservation Corps.

Ninety years ago this spring, President Franklin D. Roosevelt created the CCC to address two immense problems facing the American people who had just elected him. The first was an economic catastrophe so severe that we now call it the Great Depression. Simultaneously, decades of harsh industrial and agricultural practices left large swaths of forest and farmland in ruins. Millions of men were left without work, and families struggled to feed or shelter their children. The CCC provided unemployed and unmarried men with government-funded work on public lands, along with housing, meals and health care.

