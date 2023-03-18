Response to Pullman fire appreciated

In response to the coverage of the recent fire at Kenwood Square Apartments in Pullman and on behalf of Community Action Center, I would like to offer a public thank you to everyone involved with fighting the fire.

The response was incredible, with everyone focusing on the safety of our residents and protection of the Kenwood property — as a competent, efficient team. I have no doubt the efficient work of the police and fire first-response personnel on scene saved lives.

Recommended for you