Response to Pullman fire appreciated
In response to the coverage of the recent fire at Kenwood Square Apartments in Pullman and on behalf of Community Action Center, I would like to offer a public thank you to everyone involved with fighting the fire.
The response was incredible, with everyone focusing on the safety of our residents and protection of the Kenwood property — as a competent, efficient team. I have no doubt the efficient work of the police and fire first-response personnel on scene saved lives.
There are many to thank, including the Pullman Fire Department, Pullman and Washington State University police departments, Whitman County Rural District 12 Fire, Pullman Senior Center, Pullman Parks and Recreation Department, Pullman Building officials, and the Pullman Fire Marshal. Additionally, from Community Action Center staff, I offer a big thank you to Tim Connell, Doug Beck and David Brocious who worked with Pullman officials to quickly get the complex prepared for residents to return. Our team is already working on restoring the damaged property and further protecting the residents there with updated systems and procedures.
Lastly, thank you to our community for your support of our vital services from Pullman and WSU — for helping them, and us, to maintain resident safety and property protection as a priority.
Guyett is the executive director of the Community Action Center.