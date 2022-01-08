Neighborhood shines bright
Neighborhood spirit shone bright in Northeast Moscow on Christmas Eve. This is to thank everyone who participated in our luminaria display in the Evergreen neighborhood, generally bordered by Orchard to the west, Mountain View to the east, F Street to the south, and Tamarack/Ponderosa to the north.
This year marked the 10th anniversary of the revival of an old tradition, established by the late Bill and Bobbi Hosking, who urged neighbors to line their curbs with candle-lit paper bags on Christmas Eve. For the past decade, new generations of volunteers have nudged the practice along, and 2021 was among the best!
In addition to thanking neighbors who set out luminaria in front of their own homes, we’d like to thank those who placed them for others who wanted to join in but were unable to do so, those who contributed supplies (or money to buy them), those who distributed informational flyers, and the people (and dogs) who strolled the meandering route, admiring the blocks-long display and wishing each other good tidings.
We invite everyone to experience the magic of the occasion next year, and to consider starting such a tradition in your own neighborhoods. We’d be glad to share our handout, with instructions about how to do that. With gratitude and best wishes for the new year.
Mary Baker and Nancy Chaney
Evergreen neighborhood luminaria project coordinators
Moscow
A generous contribution
I write this on behalf of Friendly Neighbors Senior Citizens Inc. of Moscow. We provide both congregate meals Tuesday and Thursday plus home delivery meals seven days a week for seniors unable to visit our meal site in the 1912 Building on Third Street. As a nonprofit organization run by a cadre of citizen volunteers our operating funds come from private donations along with governmental assistance.
Recently we received a donation from two young brothers. I quote from their letter “my brother and I saved up our money for two years. We would like if the money is spent for the meals of the senior citizens.”
Their letter included a check for more than $400! Our heartfelt thanks to these fine young citizens for their very generous contribution.
Win Green
Friendly Neighbors board member
Moscow