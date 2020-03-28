Public libraries are used to adapting library service to meet the changing needs of our communities. But adapting service amid a pandemic crisis when your building has been closed to the very people you serve and staffing levels are severely limited? Well, that’s an entirely different set of challenges to navigate. Good thing we’re a resilient bunch of folks who see opportunity as the silver lining within every challenge.
Staff from the local libraries of Whitman and Latah counties and the city of Pullman’s Neill Public Library are co-writing this column to let you, our shared community, know we are still here to serve you, when you need us most.
All three libraries encourage you to enjoy your library materials until we reopen. We will automatically renew your items and there are no overdue fines to worry about so please, keep your items until we can thank you in person. The book drop at the Latah County Library District is still open for returns any time.
Use your library card to access a wealth of digital resources through each of our websites. You can Download ebooks and eaudios through Libby/Overdrive, read digital newspapers from Whitman County’s NewsBank Newspaper subscription or pour through Latah County’s e-magazine Flipster subscription. You can stream movies and documentaries for all ages through Neill Public Library and Latah County’s Kanopy subscriptions. And you can use all three libraries to build your business, technology and creative skills through a variety of self-paced learning platforms: Universal Class, Microsoft Coursework and Lynda.com. Idaho residents have access to many LiLI digital resources too.
Whitman County Library’s online catalog has stopped accepting requests temporarily but it does allow patrons to save them to a list that can be submitted when the library reopens.
Neill Public Library and Latah County offer online programs. Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson, the voice of the Cougars, is reading stories to children several times a week with the recordings accessible from Neill Public Library’s website. Children can request a favorite title or submit a question for Johnson to answer online.
Latah County’s Facebook page has now taken on the role of digital programming space.
On Smartypants Sunday, we’ll share fun and educational resources to help combat the “social-distancing slide.”
Tuesdays, caregivers of children look for new BabyTime videos with youth librarian, Miss Stacie.
Whatcha Reading Wednesday is our new digital book club. Patrons are encouraged to comment on each week’s thread with what they are currently reading.
Library Live Thursdays will be filled with videos of preschool storytime with Miss Stacie and Mr. Mason in the morning, followed by adult programming with an adult librarian in the afternoon or evening. Adult programs may vary from short stories (a digital version of our Lunch-Break Lit program), to craft demonstrations or helpful resources.
Your library card is still your key to education, joy and online learning. Visit each library’s website: www.whitco.lib.wa.us, www.latahlibrary.org, or www.neill-lib.org to access service, read FAQs and find the most current information on the closure.
If you’d like to get a library card you may self-register with the Latah County Library at www.valnet.org, click on the registration link on Whitman County Library’s website, or directly contact Joanna Bailey with Neill Public Library.
Library patrons can also email or leave a message for their library: Neill Public Library, Joanna Bailey at jbailey@neill-lib.org, (509) 338-3252; Whitman County Library District, info@whitco.lib.us, (877) 733-3375; and Latah County Library District, (208) 882-3925, www.latahlibrary.org.
In compliance with local officials and Washington Governor Jay Inslee’s “Stay at Home” order, staff are no longer working onsite. Latah County Library District staff were still able to work onsite on a very limited basis as of this writing.
This column was submitted by Joanna Bailey with Neill Public Library, Kristie Kirkpatrick with the Whitman County Library District and Bailey Gillreath-Brown with the Latah County Library District.