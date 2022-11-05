LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT

“Blood & Ink: The Scandalous Jazz Age Double Murder that Hooked America on True Crime” by Joe Pompeo

Written by Vanity Fair media correspondent Joe Pompeo, this book chronicles the 1922 double murder of The Rev.Edward Hall and Eleanor Mills. Pompeo covers not only the facts surrounding the famous crime, but he also touches on the rise of American sensationalist journalism.

Tags

Recommended for you