LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Blood & Ink: The Scandalous Jazz Age Double Murder that Hooked America on True Crime” by Joe Pompeo
Written by Vanity Fair media correspondent Joe Pompeo, this book chronicles the 1922 double murder of The Rev.Edward Hall and Eleanor Mills. Pompeo covers not only the facts surrounding the famous crime, but he also touches on the rise of American sensationalist journalism.
“Prisoners of the Castle: An Epic Story of Survival and Escape from Colditz, the Nazis’ Fortress Prison” by Ben Macintyre
Colditz Castle was a prison used by the German army during World War II, housing the most defiant of Allied prisoners. Ben Macintyre tells the story of this notorious prison and its famous prisoners, including tales of their legendary escape attempts.
“Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships” by Nina Totenberg
This memoir by National Public Radio correspondent Nina Totenberg is filled with personal stories of struggle, success and deep relationships. It’s a heartfelt and inspiring account of the friendships that fill Totenberg’s life, including her 50-year friendship with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“There There” by Tommy Orange
Twelve characters from Native communities, all traveling to the Big Oakland Powwow, all connected to one another in ways they may not yet realize. Together, this chorus of voices tells of the plight of the urban Native American — grappling with a complex and painful history, with an inheritance of beauty and spirituality, with communion and sacrifice and heroism.
“Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer
As a botanist, Robin Wall Kimmerer has been trained to ask questions of nature with the tools of science. As a member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, she embraces the notion that plants and animals are our oldest teachers.
“Black Sun” by Rebecca Roanhorse
Inspired by the civilizations of the Pre-Columbian Americas and woven into a tale of celestial prophecies, political intrigue and forbidden magic.