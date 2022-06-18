WHITMAN COUNTY RURAL LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Stay Woke” by Tehama Lopez Bunyasi and Candis Watts Smith
When #BlackLivesMatter went viral in 2013, it shed a light on the urgent, daily struggles of black Americans to combat racial injustice. The message resonated with millions across the country. Yet many of our political, social, and economic institutions are still embedded with racist policies and practices that devalue black lives. Stay Woke directly addresses these stark injustices and builds on the lessons of racial inequality and intersectionality the Black Lives Matter movement has challenged its fellow citizens to learn. This book offers a clear vision of a racially just society, and shows just how far we still need to go to achieve this reality. From activists to students to the average citizen, Stay Woke empowers all readers to work toward a better future for black Americans.
“Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates
In a profound work that pivots from the biggest questions about American history and ideals to the most intimate concerns of a father for his son, Ta-Nehisi Coates offers a powerful new framework for understanding our nation’s history and current crisis. Americans have built an empire on the idea of “race,” a falsehood that damages us all but falls most heavily on the bodies of black women and men—bodies exploited through slavery and segregation, and, today, threatened, locked up, and murdered out of all proportion. What is it like to inhabit a black body and find a way to live within it? And how can we all honestly reckon with this fraught history and free ourselves from its burden? Between the World and Me is Ta-Nehisi Coates’s attempt to answer these questions in a letter to his adolescent son.
“Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man” by Emmanuel Acho
“You cannot fix a problem you do not know you have.” So begins Emmanuel Acho in his essential guide to the truths Americans need to know to address the systemic racism that has recently electrified protests in all fifty states. “There is a fix,” Acho says. “But in order to access it, we’re going to have to have some uncomfortable conversations.” In Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man, Acho takes on all the questions, large and small, insensitive and taboo, many white Americans are afraid to ask—yet which all Americans need the answers to, now more than ever. With the same open-hearted generosity that has made his video series a phenomenon, Acho explains the vital core of such fraught concepts as white privilege, cultural appropriation, and “reverse racism.” In his own words, he provides a space of compassion and understanding in a discussion that can lack both. He asks only for the reader’s curiosity—but along the way, he will galvanize all of us to join the antiracist fight.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Ocean Planet” by Ben Rothery
Splash into summer reading at the library with this beautiful book of large illustrations of some of the most fascinating and majestic creatures that populate our seas and shores. Ben Rothery is known for his exquisite illustrations of natural history, and this is his first book to delve into the waters of the world. Ideal for young readers.
“Earth’s Incredible Oceans” by Jess French and Claire McElfatrick
Dive into the magic and mystery of the oceanic world in this beautifully illustrated book perfect for sharing with the young people in your life. Detailed illustrations and easy to understand descriptions make this a great choice for a family read.
“Water: A Deep Dive of Discovery” by Christy Mihaly and Mariona Cabassa
Explore the oceans of possibilities contained by our planet’s water in this beautifully illustrated book of water for young readers. Vibrant illustrations and engaging text bring to life the vital role water plays throughout our planet.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Book Lovers” by Emily Henry
A summer read for book lovers and those who want to read about them. Nora Stephen’s life revolves completely around all things literary and she has read pretty much all the books. While Nora is laser focused on her clients as a literary agent, a trip to Sunshine Falls, N.C., introduces her to her ultimate match. Two rivals and a plot twist you won’t see coming makes this an unforgettable read. Available as an eAudio, eBook and print book.
“Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
Set in the early 1960’s, chemist Elizabeth Zott is used to being the only woman in the lab. Determined to live her life on her terms, she takes a total detour when becoming the unlikely star of a TV cooking show. Not only does she bring her science genius into the kitchen but also her daring determination to challenge the status quo on what it means to be a woman in science or the home. Available as an eBook, eAudio and print book.
“Sacred Medicine: A Doctor’s Quest to Unravel the Mysteries of Healing” by Lissa Rankin
Dr. Rankin brings the reader around the world in her research and pilgrimage of discovery and learning. From sacred sites to healers, both gifted and flawed, the wisdom of Indigenous cultures is centered. Cutting-edge trauma research reveals and invites questions on how to heal and be healed. Dr. Gabor Mate’s foreword ties his books and work into this research and journey. Available as a print book.