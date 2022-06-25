NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre” by Carole Boston Weatherford
This powerful book provides insight into the Tulsa Race Massacre, one of the worst incidents of racial violence in our nation’s history. The book traces the history of African Americans in Tulsa’s Greenwood district and chronicles the devastation that occurred in 1921, when a white mob attacked the Black community. News about the event was largely suppressed, and this picture book sensitively introduces young readers to this tragedy and concludes with a call for a better future. Available as a print book.
“Bright Brown Baby” by Andrea Davis Pinkney
Experience the exuberant joy of a brand-new life taking shape in this picture book anthology filled with five beautiful poems and bright, bold illustrations. Each poem celebrates the tender, cozy and early days between parent and child and every illustration exudes love on every page.
Check out this book and read it aloud with your little one today. Available as a print book.
“B is for Baby” by Atinuke
One morning after breakfast, Baby’s big brother is getting ready to take a basket of bananas all the way to Baba’s bungalow in the next village. He’ll have to go along the bumpy road, past the baobab trees, birds, and butterflies, and all the way over the bridge. But what he doesn’t realize is that his very cute, very curious baby sibling has stowed away on his bicycle. Little ones learning about language will love sounding out the words in this playful, vibrantly illustrated story set in West Africa. Available as a print book.
WHITMAN RURALLIBRARY DISTRICT
“Ocean” by DK Publishing
As the site where life first formed on Earth, a key element of the climate, and a continuing but fragile resource, oceans are of vital importance to our planet. From the geological and physical processes that affect the ocean floor to the key habitat zones, flora and fauna, this is the definitive reference to the world’s oceans for the entire family. Includes an introduction by Fabien Cousteau, and the latest developments in ocean exploration and photography.
“The Lost Gold of the Republic” by Priit J. Vesilind
This book traces the dramatic history of the SS Republic, a paddlewheel steamship that sank in 1865 in a hurricane off the coast of Georgia with a reported $400,000 in gold and silver coins on board.
Lost to history for 138 years, in 2003 the ship was located in deep water by Odyssey Marine Exploration of Tampa, Fla. The find has led to the recovery of more than 50,000 precious coins, worth an estimated $75 million to collectors today, plus thousands of fascinating artifacts reflecting the reunited nation just after the end of the Civil War.
“Spying on Whales” by Nick Pyenson
Whales are among the largest, most intelligent, deepest diving species to have ever lived on our planet. They evolved from land-roaming, dog-like creatures into animals that move like fish, breathe like us, can grow to 300,000 pounds, live 200 years and roam entire ocean basins. Whales fill us with terror, awe, and affection — yet we know hardly anything about them, and they only enter our awareness when they die, struck by a ship or stranded in the surf. Why did it take whales more than 50 million years to evolve to such big sizes, and how do they eat enough to stay that big? Nick Pyenson’s research has given us the answers to some of our biggest questions about whales.
LATAH COUNTYLIBRARY DISTRICT
“One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle
In this moving and emotional story about love and moving on after loss, Katy’s mother, Carol, dies just before their planned mother-daughter vacation in Italy.
Katy decides to embark on this adventure alone and is surprised to find Carol there too, healthy and only thirty years old. This title is available in both print and audio formats.
“Cover Story” by Susan Rigetti
Under the guidance of her new mentor, and after losing her college scholarship, ambitious writer Lora decides to drop out of NYU to become a ghostwriter. In this novel told through emails, diary entries, and other correspondence, Lora realizes that her mentor, Cat, and her new life may not be as perfect as they seem. This title is available in both print and audio formats.
“Peach Blossom Spring” by Melissa Fu
Beginning in 1938, Melissa Fu’s debut novel tells the story of one Chinese family over three generations. In part one, Meilin and her young son, Renshu, are forced to leave their home to seek refuge as their lives are uprooted by the war around them. Later in life and with a new name, Renshu settles in America and starts a family. He battles with questions of how to keep his family safe while his daughter, Lily, desires to learn about her family’s history. This title is available in both print and audio formats.