WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote” by Elaine F. Weiss
This nonfiction work examines the women’s suffrage movement in the United State in two parts. Part 1 follows the Women’s suffrage movement up until August 1920, when the 19th Amendment was ratified in Nashville. Part 2 reads like a political thriller, giving a blow by blow account of the events of that day in August and the days before it, when the amendment came perilously close to failing.
“Stories from Suffragette City” edited by M.J. Rose and Fiona Davis
Oct. 23, 1915, in New York City marked the day of the largest women’s suffrage parade to that point. This short story collection features stories that all take place on that day and examine different reasons why women joined the movement.
“The Once and Future Witches” by Alix E. Harrow
Three magical sisters team up to change witchcraft and feminism in this alternative historical fantasy novel set amidst the women’s suffrage movement of the late 1800s.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Razorblade Tears” by S.A. Cosby
Isiah, a Black man, and Derek, his white husband, have been murdered. Their fathers, Randolf and Buddy Lee, have little in common except for criminal records and a complicated love for their deceased sons. The two men band together to battle their own prejudices and seek revenge in this crime thriller.
“The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream: The Hunt for a Victorian Era Serial Killer” by Dean Jobb
A Victorian era serial killer is examined in this historical, true crime thriller. Using poison as his murder weapon of choice, Dr. Thomas Neill Cream preyed on vulnerable women who had sought his medical expertise. This book exposes the corruption and morality culture that allowed Cream to murder as many as 10 people in the span of 15 years.
“Couple Found Slain” by Mikita Brottman
What happens after someone is ruled “not criminally responsible” for murder by reason of insanity? This true crime read examines the case of 22-year-old Brian Bechtold who confessed to committing familicide. Bechtold has been held in a maximum security psychiatric hospital for 27 years since the murder of his parents, where he has witnessed three patient-on-patient murders and the practice of heavily-drugging patients, and has been shot by police while trying to escape.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Love by Sophia” by Jim Averbeck and Yasmeen Ismail
Creative expression and perspective ignites conversation about art, effort and finding your personal style. Sophia is having a creative moment but her inner critic throws down some obstacles. Sometimes constructive criticism, even from within or those we love most, can be transformative for all and lead to greater inspiration and connection. One of the most unique and clever books on art and kids.
“Max Meow: Donuts and Danger” and “Max Meow: Cat Crusader” by John Gallagher
Max Meow is an action packed graphic novel series with a third book coming out in September. Mindy the Scientist and Max Meow face epic challenges together with science as their super power. The cat puns are plentiful and the pacing of this book keeps pages turning at full speed.