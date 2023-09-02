“The Last Lookout on Dunn Peak: Fire Spotting in Idaho’s St. Joe National Forest” by Nancy Sule-Hammond
Sule-Hammond reflects on the first summer spent fire spotting at Dunn Peak in Idaho’s St. Joe National Forest. During the summers of 1972 and 1973, Nancy and her high school sweetheart were newly married and the idyllic panoramas, moments of adrenaline adventures in the natural world, storm watching and solitude were pivotal in their life going forward. Thirty-seven years later, they volunteer again and Nancy chronicles her past and present experiences woven with stories, photos and a bird’s eye view of the landscape under their watch. Available in print.
“Houses That Can Save the World” by Courtenay Smith and Sean Topham
Whether you are researching your next build or love armchair traveling with a stunning green design coffee table book, this book will have you inspired and reimagining space. Featuring 19 home-building strategies for minimizing impact, waste and actually creating systems that make our homes and the world around us a better place to exist. Available in print.
“Notes on Her Color” by Jennifer Neal
Gabrielle has been raised on stories of the women from her maternal ancestral lineage by her mother, Tallulah. Women who, like chameleons, can change the color of their skin. Gabrielle, like her mother, has inherited this ability. Being able to pass from one color to another comes with a long list of rules and responsibilities that bind mother to daughter in a complicated way. When Tallulah is hospitalized for a mental health crisis, it is Gabrielle’s first time to be on her own and it comes at great risk and pleasure. Available in print.
LATAH COUNTYLIBRARY DISTRICT
“Waderlust” by Elle Everhart
After winning a trip around the world from a radio contest, Dylan Coughlan is excited to get out of London and away from the rut she’s found herself in. However, in order to take advantage of this once in a lifetime opportunity, there’s a catch: she must travel with a randomly selected cell phone contact.
“Holding Pattern” by Jenny Xie
After her life falls apart, Kathleen Cheng heads back to her childhood home to pick up the pieces. The world she remembers has changed completely, however, as her mom is suddenly much more perky and upbeat after falling in love with a Silicon Valley entrepreneur.
“How to Be Remembered” by Michael Thompson
This magical tale follows Tommy Llewellyn, a man who cannot be remembered by those around him. Every year, there is a universal “reset” that erases Tommy from the minds and memories of his friends and family, causing them to forget he exists. After Tommy falls in love, he is determined to stop the reset once and for all.
WHITMAN COUNTYLIBRARY DISTRICT
“J is for Judgement” by Sue Grafton
Wendell Jaffe has been dead these past five years. Or so it seemed until his former insurance agent spotted him in the bar of a dusty little Mexican resort. There was his $500,000 life insurance policy made out to his wife, but with no corpse to prove death, Dana Jaffe had to wait out the statutory five years until her missing husband could be declared legally dead. Just two months before Wendell Jaffe was sighted in that Mexican bar, the insurance company finally paid in full. Now they wanted the truth.
“Strawberry Shortcake Murder” by Joanne Fluke
When the president of Hartland Flour chooses cozy Lake Eden, Minn., as the spot for their first annual dessert bake-off, Hannah is thrilled to serve as the head judge. But when a fellow judge is found facedown in Hannah’s celebrated strawberry shortcake, Lake Eden’s sweet ride to fame turns very sour indeed.
“The Last Devil to Die” by Richard Osman
On Boxing Day, a dangerous package is smuggled across the English coast. When it goes missing, chaos is unleashed. The body count starts to rise — including someone close to the Thursday Murder Club — as our gang faces an impossible search and their most deadly opponents yet. With the clock ticking down and a killer heading to Cooper’s Chase, has their luck finally run out?