NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY

“The Last Lookout on Dunn Peak: Fire Spotting in Idaho’s St. Joe National Forest” by Nancy Sule-Hammond

Sule-Hammond reflects on the first summer spent fire spotting at Dunn Peak in Idaho’s St. Joe National Forest. During the summers of 1972 and 1973, Nancy and her high school sweetheart were newly married and the idyllic panoramas, moments of adrenaline adventures in the natural world, storm watching and solitude were pivotal in their life going forward. Thirty-seven years later, they volunteer again and Nancy chronicles her past and present experiences woven with stories, photos and a bird’s eye view of the landscape under their watch. Available in print.

Recommended for you