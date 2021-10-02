WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Saga, Volume 1” by Brian K Vaughan
The Saga Series is an epic sci-fi/fantasy graphic novel that follows a young family and the characters they meet as they try to survive a massive interstellar conflict. Featuring action, adventure and gripping artwork, Saga is a series that is not to be missed.
“March, Volume 1” by John Lewis
March is a first-hand account from civil and human rights activist John Lewis and follows John through his youth in Alabama to his meeting with Martin Luther King Jr. and his work with the Nashville Student Movement. This striking graphic novel boldly illustrates the life of an American hero.
“Ancient Magus Bride, Volume 1” by Kore Yamazaki
Hatori Chise has lived a life full of neglect, devoid of any love from family or friends. Just when all hope seems lost, Chise meets an unusual character who isn’t exactly human. From there, Chise will learn about her strange powers and enter a world of magic and wonder with her new teacher and protector, Elias.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller
This captivating debut spans 24 hours at Paper Palace, Elle Bishop’s family’s summer home on Cape Cod, where Elle must make a life-changing decision. The story is told in flashbacks from the past 50 years juxtaposed with the present moment as Elle decides between her current, comfortable and lovely life with her husband and three adult children, or the life she used to imagine with her childhood sweetheart.
“Velvet Was the Night” by Silva Moreno-Garcia
A noir thriller, this novel is from the author of the New York Times bestseller, “Mexican Gothic.” Set in 1970s Mexico City, this mystery follows Maite and Elvis as they each independently search for the missing art student Leonora, who disappeared under suspicious circumstances.
“What We Don’t Talk About When We Talk About Fat” by Aubrey Gordon
This nonfiction dissection of anti-fatness from the creator of “Your Fat Friend” and co-host of the “Maintenance Phase” podcast is a cry for fat-inclusive social justice. Gordon calls for authentic fat activism that pushes for an end to legal weight discrimination, equal healthcare for fat people, better access to public spaces, and an end to anti-fat fueled violence.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
Once again, Anthony Doerr has written a masterpiece that we will be discussing in book groups, pontificating about and stepping back into the pages to relish the story a bit more. He writes books we have never met or imagined before and this one exceeded all expectations and delivers the kind of book that readers pine for. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” is unlike any book Doerr has written previously.
“Beautiful World Where Are You” by Sally Rooney
Sally Rooney’s third book is a bit autobiographical per interviews with the author and yet another work of stunning awkward feisty brilliance. Centered around the long-distance friendship between Alice and Eileen, and then the intertwining complex, vulnerable and often angsty relationships they have with the men in their lives and all of them with each other. This book will make you both uncomfortable and equally overcome with a cathartic sense of relatability in this complex and emotional world we live in. Available in print and as an e-book.
“Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult
The story of a romantic vacation upended due to the global pandemic we all now know and have experienced. Diana O’Toole has her life all figured out and this trip is where she expects to get engaged but instead she finds herself alone in the Galapagos Islands while not only the town she is in goes into quarantine but the world around her shuts down. On the island where Darwin’s theory of evolution by natural selection was formed, Diana finds herself looking at her own life through a new lens.