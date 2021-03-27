WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Easter Bunny Murder” by Leslie Meier
Spring has sprung and Lucy Stone and her grandson are headed to the annual Easter egg hunt at the swanky Pine Point oceanfront resort where guests sip champagne while their grandkids hunt for eggs. But when the man dressed as the Easter Bunny drops dead in front of Lucy, she knows something smells like rotten eggs and there is a murder mystery waiting to be solved.
“The Cruelest Month” by Louise Penny
Welcome to Three Pines where not everything is as it seems. When some local villagers decide to celebrate Easter by holding a séance at the old Hadley House, they are hoping to rid Three Pines of its evil, until one of them drops dead of fright. Was it a natural death or was the victim somehow helped along?
“Criminally Cocoa” by Amanda Flower
As if being in New York for Easter isn’t exciting enough, Charlotte Weaver has another reason to be thrilled. She is helping her cousin Baily on the set of her first cable TV cooking show. But when Charlotte starts to notice bad things continuing to happen she knows sabotage is in the air and she has to find the jealous rival before they turn this sweet show into bitter grapes.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“The World Made a Rainbow” by Michelle Robinson; illustrated by Emily Hamilton
When all the world has to stay home, a little girl who misses her grandma, friends, and school works with her parents to make a rainbow to display in their window to give others hope.
“Don’t Hug Doug: He Doesn’t Like It” by Carrie Finison; drawings by Daniel Wiseman
Doug isn’t into hugs, and that’s OK. There are still a lot of ways that our friend Doug can show affection and love. This is a timely read about body autonomy that is geared toward our youngest readers.
“Blanket: Journey To Extreme Coziness” by Loryn Brantz
A young girl shows how to make a safe, secure cocoon from a favorite fuzzy blanket, then imagine adventures before and after emerging from it. After all, who doesn’t love to be cozy and escape the troublesome world once in a while?