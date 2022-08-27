“The Most Dazzling Girl in Berlin” by Kip Wilson
In 1930s Berlin, Hilde leaves her orphanage on her 18th birthday and decides that it’s time to find her place in the world. After struggling to find a job, she manages to stumble across Café Lila, where she begins to find a community, but that may be in danger as the turmoil and unrest in Berlin increases. Available in print.
“Summer’s Edge” by Dana Mele
Before Emily was killed in a fire, her inseparable friend group could not imagine a summer without her. Now, not only are they facing a summer without one of their best friends, but they also learn that Emily’s death was not an accident and begin desperately trying to find the person responsible. Available in print.
“When You Call My Name” by Tucker Shaw
Ben and Adam are two teenagers coming of age in New York in the 1990s. Excited to finally be out and unapologetic about his sexuality, Ben finds freedom in the openness of New York while Adam excitedly learns the joy of falling in love after going on his first date. They soon realize, however, that real life is messy and complicated. Available in print.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Will It Waffle?” by Daniel Shumski
How many great ideas begin with a nagging thought in the middle of the night that should disappear by morning, but doesn’t? For Shumski, it was: “Will It Waffle?” Hundreds of hours, countless messes, and 53 perfected recipes later, that answer is a resounding: Yes, it will.
“The Protein-Packed Breakfast Club” by Lauren Harris-Pincus
You’ll find recipes featuring dairy, protein powders, nuts, seeds, eggs and ancient grains including hot trends like overnight oats, smoothie bowls and mug cakes. Discover healthier versions of classics like pancakes and French toast. Many recipes are also vegetarian and gluten free.
“Waffles” by Betty Rosbottom
A special collection with beautiful photos that feature 50 mouthwatering dishes perfect for weekend brunches. You’ll find recipes for every way to cook eggs — poached, fried, scrambled and souffléed — as well as tempting griddle fare, including irresistible pancakes and waffles.
“A Boy Named Isamu: A Story of Isamu Noguchi” by James Yang
Follow the Japanese American artist as a young boy while he spends the day wandering through an outdoor market, through the forest, and then by the ocean. The reader will be able to see this picture book through the eyes of a young artist as the pages bring his vision to life. Available in print.
“Thank You, Neighbor” by Ruth Chan
Set out on a fun walk with the narrator and her dog as they get their daily exercise. Along the way, they stop to greet the people in their neighborhood — from the mail carrier, the bus driver, sanitation worker, grocery clerks and more. Whether listening, asking, helping or just saying hello, we learn that it is our patience and kindness that make a neighborhood feel like home. Available in print.
“Just Help!: How to Build a Better World” by Sonia Sotomayor
Every night when Sonia goes to bed, Mami asks her the same question: How did you help today? Sonia wants to help her community, just like Mami does, so she always makes sure she has a good answer to Mami’s question. In a story inspired by her own family’s desire to help others, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor takes young readers on a journey through a neighborhood where everyone all help one another to build a better world. Available in print.