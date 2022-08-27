LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY

“The Most Dazzling Girl in Berlin” by Kip Wilson

In 1930s Berlin, Hilde leaves her orphanage on her 18th birthday and decides that it’s time to find her place in the world. After struggling to find a job, she manages to stumble across Café Lila, where she begins to find a community, but that may be in danger as the turmoil and unrest in Berlin increases. Available in print.

Recommended for you