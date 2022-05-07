WHITMAN COUNTY RURAL LIBRARY DISTRICT
“How Space Works” by DK Publishing
An out-of-this-world reference book about space that introduces you to the weird and wonderful world of astronomy and space exploration. From the structure of the Milky Way to the Earth’s nearest celestial body, the Moon, “How Space Works” takes you on an unforgettable tour through the stars and galaxies, and to the farthest reaches of space.
“The Total Skywatcher’s Manual” by Astronomical Society of the Pacific
For stargazers, comet-spotters and planet-seekers looking to enhance deep sky knowledge and observations — this is your quintessential guide. It will help you choose the best telescope, identify constellations and objects in the night sky, search for extraterrestrial phenomena, plan star parties, capture beautiful space imagery and much more.
LATAH COUNTY DISTRICT LIBRARY
“Banned Book Club” by Kim Hyun Sook, Ryan Estrada, and Hyng-Ju Ko
This graphic adaptation of Hyun Sook’s real life experience tells the story of an underground book club fighting to survive amidst the totalitarian regime of South Korea’s Fifth Republic. In the face of censorship, torture, and the murder of protestors, how far will citizens go to protect their freedom to read?
“The Naked Don’t Fear the Water: An Underground Journey with Afghan Refugees” by Matthieu Aikins
Written by a war reporter who chooses to forego his passport and identity to accompany a friend seeking a better life, this story of radical empathy will pull readers into a deeper understanding of the lives of refugees from Afghanistan to Europe.
“Paradise Falls: A True Story of an Environmental Catastrophe” by Keith O’Brien
When toxic waste from Love Canal began to seep into a neighborhood on the east side of Niagara Falls, it was community mothers who first raised the alarm. This book chronicles the activism and advocacy of community members that eventually garnered support from the EPA, the White House, and President Jimmy Carter — and ultimately became a model for the modern environmental movement.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“In Love: A memoir of love and loss” by Amy Bloom
A heartbreaking memoir that confronts end of life decisions. Amy Bloom becomes increasingly concerned when her husband Brian chooses to retire early, withdraws from friends, family and things he had enjoyed throughout his life and their marriage. An MRI leads to devastating news and Brian is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Available in print.
“Korean American” by Eric Kim
This is a cookbook to read from cover to cover and a story of family, food and identity. The author states: “These recipes explore the tension — and the ultimate harmony — between the Korean in me as well as the American in me. I am at once both and neither, and something else entirely: I am Korean American.” Available in print.
“Time is a Mother” by Ocean Vuong
Vuong is an award-winning poet, author and recipient of the 2019 MacArthur “Genius Grant.” “Time is a Mother” is an intimate, vulnerable and grief stricken collection of poetry written in the aftershocks of Vuong’s mother’s death. Boldly written, in the face of exhausting internal pain and external reckoning of the violence of being Vietnamese in American and generational trauma.