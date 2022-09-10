NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY

“How to be perfect: the correct answer to every moral question” by Michael Schur

From the creator of “The Good Place” and the cocreator of “Parks and Recreation” comes a thought-provoking and (more importantly) hilarious guide to ethical living. In a world filled with complications, booby traps and bad advice, ethical questions abound. Fortunately, philosophers have been pondering what it means to “be ethical” for millennia. Schur draws from their scholarship to explain concepts like deontology, existentialism and ubuntu and to answer questions ranging from “Should I punch my friend in the face for no reason?” to “Can I still enjoy great art if it was created by terrible people?”

Tags

Recommended for you