“How to be perfect: the correct answer to every moral question” by Michael Schur
From the creator of “The Good Place” and the cocreator of “Parks and Recreation” comes a thought-provoking and (more importantly) hilarious guide to ethical living. In a world filled with complications, booby traps and bad advice, ethical questions abound. Fortunately, philosophers have been pondering what it means to “be ethical” for millennia. Schur draws from their scholarship to explain concepts like deontology, existentialism and ubuntu and to answer questions ranging from “Should I punch my friend in the face for no reason?” to “Can I still enjoy great art if it was created by terrible people?”
“The Saints of Swallow Hill” by Donna Everhart
The award-winning author brings to the reader a unique setting — the turpentine camps and pine forests of the American South during the Great Depression. Rae Lynn Cobb and Warren run a small turpentine farm together — hard and dangerous work, involving hacking into tree trunks to extract resin and hauling the resin to stills to be refined. When Warren falls victim to his own negligence, Rae Lynn is forced to flee to avoid being incarcerated. Disguised as a man, she seeks work at Swallow Hill turpentine camp in Georgia. This story of friendship, survival, and hope in hard conditions will stay with you long after you’ve put the book down.
“Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover
The New York Times bestselling author brings to life a troubled young mother seeking redemption. After serving her prison sentence, Kenna Rowan returns to reunite with her 4-year-old daughter. Despite her efforts to prove herself, everyone in her daughter’s life stays firm in keeping her on the outside. The only person who is giving her a chance is a local bar owner.
WHITMAN COUNTY RURALLIBRARY DISTRICT
“The Red Bandanna” by Tom Rinaldi
The inspirational story of Welles Crowther whose decision determination and sacrifice in the terror of 9/11 have inspired millions. The New York City Fire Department, for the first time in its history, named Welles, a civilian, to its ranks as an officially recognized member. Year after year, there are Red Bandanna days and races to honor Welles’ sacrifice.
“SEAL Target Geronimo” by Chuck Pfarrer
At 1:03 a.m. May 2, 2011, a satellite uplink was sent from Pakistan crackling into the situation room of the White House: “Geronimo, Echo, KIA.” These words, spoken by a Navy SEAL, ended Osama bin Laden’s reign of terror. SEAL Target Geronimo is the story of Neptune’s Spear from the men who were there.
“102 Minutes” by Jim Dwyer and Kevin Flynn
The dramatic and moving account of the struggle for life inside the World Trade Center on the morning of 9/11, when every minute counted. Dwyer and Flynn cross a bridge of voices to go inside the infernos, seeing cataclysm and heroism, one person at a time, to tell the affecting, authoritative saga of the nearly-12,000 who escaped, and the 2,749 who perished.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Fox Creek” by William Kent Krueger
In the latest Cork O’Connor mystery, Henry Meloux, an ancient Ojibwe healer, has a vision of his death. He tries to prepare himself for a peaceful end, but before he is able to find the peace he is looking for, a stranger comes looking for his help. Chased by mercenaries, Meloux tries to guide the stranger to safety while O’Connor works to identify and track the hunters.
“Welcome to the School by the Sea” by Jenny Colgan
The first in the “Little School by the Sea” series, this novel follows Maggie, Simone and Fliss as they embark on their first year at Downey House, a prestigious boarding school in Cornwall, England. Maggie is a new teacher at the school, while Simone and Fliss are two students with entirely different ideas about how they want their first year to go. Despite their initial feelings, surprises are in store for all three as their lives are changed forever.
“The Librarian Spy” by Madeline Martin
This World War II novel finds Ava, a librarian at the Library of Congress, in an unexpected position after she receives a surprising offer from the U.S. military. Across the ocean in occupied France, Elaine is an apprentice at a resistance run printing press. Despite their different backgrounds and as battles wage around them, Ava and Elaine find themselves connected.