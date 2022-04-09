WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera
On Sept. 5, a little after midnight, Death-Cast calls Mateo Torrez and Rufus Emeterio to give them some bad news: They’re going to die today. Mateo and Rufus are total strangers, but, for different reasons, they’re both looking to make a new friend on their End Day. The good news: There’s an app for that. It’s called the Last Friend, and through it, Rufus and Mateo are about to meet up for one last great adventure — to live a lifetime in a single day.
“Dear Edward” by Ann Napolitano
One summer morning, 12-year-old Edward Adler, his beloved older brother, his parents, and 183 other passengers board a flight in Newark headed for Los Angeles. And then, tragically, the plane crashes. Edward is the sole survivor. Edward’s story captures the attention of the nation, but he struggles to find a place for himself in a world without his family. He continues to feel that a piece of him has been left in the sky, forever tied to the plane and all of his fellow passengers. But then he makes an unexpected discovery — one that will lead him to the answers of some of life’s most profound questions: When you’ve lost everything, how do you find yourself? How do you discover your purpose? What does it mean not just to survive, but to truly live?
“You’ve Reached Sam” by Dustin Thao
Seventeen-year-old Julie has her future all planned out — move out of her small town with her boyfriend, Sam, attend college in the city and spend a summer in Japan. But then Sam dies. And everything changes. Desperate to hear his voice one more time, Julie calls Sam’s cellphone just to listen to his voicemail. And Sam picks up the phone. In a miraculous turn of events, Julie’s been given a second chance at goodbye. The connection is temporary. But hearing Sam’s voice makes her fall for him all over again, and with each call it becomes harder to let him go. However, keeping her otherworldly calls with Sam a secret isn’t easy, especially when Julie witnesses the suffering Sam’s family is going through.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“The Books of Jacob” by Olga Tokarczuk
Nobel Prize-winning author Olga Tokarczuk has written over a dozen books that have been translated into 50 languages. “The Books of Jacob” is deeply researched and an intellectual masterpiece with wit, reverence and a wealth of literary genius woven into the interconnected narrative threads. Set in Poland in the mid-18th century, real historical figures cross paths with those of the author’s creation and capture a time of longing and a world view on the precipice for change. Timely and evocative writing that will linger with the reader.
“The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer” by Janelle Monae
Singer-songwriter, activist, fashionista and icon’s first book releases in April and you can request it now on our online catalog or by calling the library. Listen to Monae’s music while you wait to read this collection of curated stories that feature an Afrofuturistic world that explore what it means to live a totalitarian existence and the identity to escape it. For fans of science fiction, fantasy and speculative writers like Octavia Butler, Ted Chiang and Nnedi Okorafor, this collection of writing exemplifies the bold themes that Monae includes in her music.
“The Weather Girl” by Rachel Lynn Solomon
A romantic comedy based in Seattle. Set in a TV news station, two meddling co-workers scheme to reunite their divorced bosses but the love story that unfolds creates a twist in this hilarious story of friendship, good intentions, weather and sports. Office culture is squirmish and hilarious in this fun new romantic read.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Everything Will Be OK” by Anna Dewdney, illustrated by Judy Schachner
If you’re feeling overwhelmed, kids likely are too. This heartwarming book from the creators of Llama Llama reminds us that despite the fears of everyday life, it will all be okay. For young children.
“Northwind” by Gary Paulsen
Fan-favorite Gay Paulsen returns with another tale of survival — this time surrounded by the cold seas and rocky coasts of the north. For school-age children.
“Ain’t Burned All The Bright” by Jason Reynolds, illustrated Jason Griffin
A visual and literary exploration of what it means to be Black in America, this title from literacy all-stars Jason Reynolds and Jason Griffin packs a punch. Made of just 10 sentences stretched across 300 pages, Ain’t Burned All the Bright packs a punch you won’t forget. For young adults.