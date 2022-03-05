WHITMAN COUNTY RURAL LIBRARY DISTRICT
“The Century of Women” by Maria Bucur-Deckard
This innovative text explores the unprecedented changes in the realms of politics, demography, economics, culture, knowledge and kinship that women have brought about in the 20th and 21st centuries. Global in reach, the book provides a comparative analysis of developments worldwide to show both progress as well as new tensions and forms of inequality that have emerged from women’s entry into politics, wage employment, education and the production of culture.
“Little Leaders” by Vashti Harrison
Illuminating text paired with irresistible illustrations bring to life both iconic and lesser-known female figures of Black history such as abolitionist Sojourner Truth, pilot Bessie Coleman, chemist Alice Ball, politician Shirley Chisholm, mathematician Katherine Johnson, poet Maya Angelou, and filmmaker Julie Dash. Among these biographies, readers will find heroes, role models, and everyday women who did extraordinary things — bold women whose actions and beliefs contributed to making the world better for generations of girls and women to come.
“Women Scientists in Math and Coding” by Catherine Brereton
Before modern-day desktops and laptops, there were human “computers” or mathematicians who handled complex calculations. Katherine Johnson, Mary Jackson and Dorothy Vaughan were among the greatest computers, but their vital work at NASA has been largely left out of history. This immersive book explores the lives and accomplishments of ingenious women mathematicians and coders throughout history, such as Johnson, Jackson and Vaughan. Original illustrations and stunning photographs bring the lives of these incredible women into exciting focus.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“The Wok Recipes and Techniques” by J. Kenji Lopez-Alt
From the author of “The Food Lab” comes a thorough and step-by-step guide with visuals to cooking with a wok using science, humor and accessible directions. The physical weight of this book is significant and you might begin by making the range of sauces from the Fragrant Scallion Ginger Oil or the Mysterious Flavor Sauce and then try your skill at various dishes that span the global cuisine of wok cooking. This book offers a breadth of skills and techniques from beginner to professional chef to use the wok to cook quick and versatile dishes imbued with flavor.
“Evergreen: Grim Tales & Verses From the Gloomy Northwest” edited by Sharma Shields and Maya Jewell Zeller
An anthology of 56 Northwest writers, many from the Inland Northwest, share stories, essays and poems Shields collectively describes as “the literature of despair.” The range of voices span not only a sense of place but also perspectives about colonialism, environmentalism, the pandemic experience, identity and faith lost and found. What connects each vulnerable piece of writing is the “mapping us into a communal root system of evergreen selves.”
“Moon San Juan Islands: Best Hikes, Local Spots and Weekend Getaways” by Don Pitcher
Our entire travel section gets regular refreshes due to these guides being updated to offer the most current information. Whether you are looking for regional trips or international, we have physical travel guides and also many of these titles are available on our Libby App. The San Juan Islands are one of the great gems of the Pacific Northwest and can be explored with a budget or luxury mindset. This new guide takes you through the islands by land, sea, lakes and trails with insider insights into off the beaten path local favorite spots and of course places to stay or camp.
LATAH LIBRARY DISTRICT
“The Magic Treehouse” by Mary Pope Osborne
The beloved series returns to the library with fresh new paperback copies of books No. 1-28. Dive back in or discover for the first time the charm of Jack and Annie’s enchanted treehouse that has captured the hearts of many young readers.
“The Narrative Thread” by Idaho Commission on the Arts
A vivid compilation of local refugee stories combining written accounts with sewn depictions made from real textiles. Suitable for adult and mixed-age audiences.
“Black Cake” by Charmaine Wilkerson
A “Read with Jenna” book club pick, this anticipated debut novel follows estranged siblings around the world as they grieve their late mother. At once heartfelt and mysterious, Wilkerson takes readers on a journey of family memories, motives and secrets.