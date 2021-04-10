WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Haunting Paris” by Mamta Chaudhry
Alone in her luminous apartment in Paris in 1989, Sylvie discovers a mysterious letter among her late lover Julien’s possessions, launching her into a decades-old search for a child who vanished during World War II. She is unaware she is being watched by Julien’s ghost, his love for her being powerful enough to keep him in her world.
“Paris” by Edward Rutherfurd
In this breathtaking saga of love, war, art and intrigue, Rutherfurd moves readers back and forth across the centuries and tells the tales of characters both fictional and real living in the most magnificent city in the world: Paris. It’s richly detailed and thrilling, filled with romance.
“The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles
Based on the true World War II story of the heroic librarians at the American Library in Paris, this is an unforgettable story of romance, friendship, family and the power of literature to bring us together.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“Act Your Age, Eve Brown” by Talia Hibbert
This multicultural romantic comedy is the third book in Hibbert’s Brown Sisters trilogy. Eve is a chaotic mess, Jacob is put-together and orderly. Will opposites attract?
“The Love Square” by Laura Jane Williams
This heartwarming romantic comedy takes place in a small town. Penny has never had much luck in the dating department, but suddenly she has to choose between three suitors.
“A Game of Cones” by Abby Collette
This charming cozy mystery is the second in the Ice Cream Parlor Mystery series. For decades, Bronwyn “Win” Crewse’s family has owned an ice cream shop. When a developer threatens the future of their business, as well as neighboring shops, he is booed out of a town meeting. Later, when the developer is found dead, Win tries to get to the bottom of the murder.