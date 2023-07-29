LATAH COUNTYLIBRARY DISTRICT
“The Midnight News” by Jo Baker
In this story of love and war set in the 1940s, Charlotte Richmond is trying to keep herself out of trouble while she grieves the loss of her brother. After discovering that a dark presence is following her and targeting her and her friends, Charlotte begins to question who she can trust, including herself.
“The Bookshop by the Bay” by Pamela Kelley
After her marriage implodes, Jess retreats to her childhood home with her adult daughter. Once there, she hopes to reconnect with her best friend, Alison, who also is going through a hard time. Together, the two friends decide to reopen a beloved Cape Cod bookstore looking for new ownership.
“The Clearing” by Simon Toyne
Forensic specialist Laughton Rees returns in this gripping mystery that centers on a series of disappearances near the Forest of Dean. After Adele Friar’s sister goes missing, she fears that something sinister is lurking in the woods, and though Laughton doesn’t believe in the mysterious Cinderman being blamed, she is determined to help Adele and find answers.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Scout’s Honor” by Lily Anderson
The Ladybird Scouts masquerade as a prim and proper ladies’ social organization, but under the disguise, they brew poisons masked as teas and use knitting needles as daggers. Prudence Perry is a legacy Ladybird Scout but stepped away after her best friend was killed during a hunt to protect humans from mulligrubs. Unable to stay away, Prue begins training the junior scouts and confronts the new demons in her town. Available in e-audio format, e-book and in print.
“Victory. Stand!:Raising my Fist for Justice” by Tommie Smith and Derrick Barnes
A graphic novel memoir recounting Tommie Smih, 1968 Olympic gold medalist in the 200-meter run, along with bronze medalist John Carlos, who famously raised fists in protest during the medal ceremony to protest racial injustice towards Black Americans. Both men were forced to leave the Olympics, lost sponsorships and received death threats. The book focuses on the events leading up to and following the 1968 Olympics and then into the following controversy and backlash. Available as an e-book and in print.
“A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow” by Laura Taylor Namey
The book follows Lila Reyes, a young Cuban-American dealing with her grandmother’s sudden death, breakup with her long-term boyfriend, and the loss of a friendship. To help her cope with her grief and heartbreak, Lila’s parents send her to Winchester, England, to spend the summer with her aunt, who owns a tea shop. Initially resistant to leaving her home and everything she knows behind, Lila eventually begins to embrace her new surroundings. Available in e-audio format, e-book and in print.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“The Shadow Cipher” by Laura Ruby
Tess and Theo Biedermann and their friend Jaime Cruz live in a Morningstarr apartment house — until a real estate developer announces that the city has agreed to sell him the five remaining Morningstarr buildings. Their likely destruction means the end of a dream long-held by the people of New York. And if Tess, Theo and Jaime want to save their home, they have to prove that the Old York Cipher is real.
“Happy Place” by Emily Henry
Harriet and Wyn have been the perfect couple since they met in college — they go together like salt and pepper, honey and tea, lobster and rolls. Except, now — for reasons they’re still not discussing — they don’t. They broke up six months ago. And still haven’t told their best friends. Which is how they find themselves sharing the largest bedroom at the Maine cottage that has been their friend group’s yearly getaway.
“Obsessed” by James Patterson
Detective Michael Bennett and the New York Police Department are aboard a police boat in the Hudson River searching for a murder victim — a young college student. They find her tossed in the dark waves, dressed for a night out. The gruesome sight fills Bennett with dread only a father could fathom.