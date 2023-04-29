With Earth Day celebrated annually on April 22 and community appreciation for our shared planet throughout the month of April, I was curious about another Earth-centric day: Arbor Day. Earth Day is perhaps the more well-known of the days, although it is the younger of the two. The first Earth Day was celebrated in 1970 after a Wisconsin senator proposed national rallies and protests to garner attention for harmful practices across the nation. The efforts called for more legislation to regulate our shared environment, leading to the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency and a slew of laws that urged for protecting natural resources. By 1990, Earth Day had a global reach with celebrations and calls for action across the planet. According to earthday.org, Earth Day is now the “largest secular observance in the world, marked by more than a billion people every year as a day of action to change human behavior and create global, national and local policy changes.” The rise of Earth Day, regulatory legislation, and attention to the natural world in the 1960s and 1970s is all part of second-wave environmentalism.

Arbor Day, on the other hand, was part of the first wave of environmentalism centered on conservation. The movement began in the late 1800s. As the United States and other countries faced industrialization at the end of the 19th century, an appreciation for nature and natural resources was taking hold. Nebraska had the first Arbor Day in 1872, with approximately 1 million trees planted in that state alone. Arbor Day continued to spread in the U.S., and the American Forestry Association tasked its chairman with sharing Arbor Day across the world.

Famously, President Theodore Roosevelt’s legacy was his role in the conservation movement now considered part of the first wave of environmentalism. Some of his time in office was spent creating many national parks and monuments. He saw the importance of protecting land for future generations.