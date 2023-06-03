One of the better known buildings on the Washington State University campus in Pullman is the President’s House, sitting on Campus Street, tied to the sorority buildings across the street and looking, albeit through a fence, onto the pathway which runs up the hill from near downtown to Thompson Hall. With the WSU president no longer living there, the campus is renaming the facility after an inspiring and influential Palouse native, a WSU student and later instructor, Ida Lou Anderson.

The President’s House itself had been suggested as far back as 1893 as a place for the university president to both live and to host the social and business events that were important to the role.

The college eventually authorized $15,000 for the building. The governor sent it back, ordering WSU (then WSC) to spend $25,000 and build something more impressive and appropriate.

Tags

Recommended for you