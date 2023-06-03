A 1926 WSU speech and music faculty photograph which includes three building namesakes — top left, Maynard Lee Daggy; bottom left, Herbert Kimbrough; and now, bottom second from right, Ida Lou Anderson.
WSU Manuscripts, Archives and Special Collections.
A party in the back yard of the President’s House on WSU graduation weekend, 1955.
WSU Manuscripts, Archives and Special Collections
A front view of the WSU President’s House, only a year old in 1914.
WSU Manuscripts, Archives and Special Collections
Ida Louise Anderson is far right in a scene-stealing comedic role as the maid Susie from Sioux City, in the WSU senior class play "A Full House."
WSU Manuscripts, Archives and Special Collections
Ida Lou Anderson in 1923, while living in McCroskey Hall.
WSU Manuscripts, Archives and Special Collections
Ida Louise Anderson from the 1920 Colfax High School yearbook, the Blue and Gold.
Whitman Country Historical Society
A back view of the Washington State University President’s House, reflected in the pond, circa 1960.
One of the better known buildings on the Washington State University campus in Pullman is the President’s House, sitting on Campus Street, tied to the sorority buildings across the street and looking, albeit through a fence, onto the pathway which runs up the hill from near downtown to Thompson Hall. With the WSU president no longer living there, the campus is renaming the facility after an inspiring and influential Palouse native, a WSU student and later instructor, Ida Lou Anderson.
The President’s House itself had been suggested as far back as 1893 as a place for the university president to both live and to host the social and business events that were important to the role.
The college eventually authorized $15,000 for the building. The governor sent it back, ordering WSU (then WSC) to spend $25,000 and build something more impressive and appropriate.