LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
March 25
John Douglas Sensing, 20, and Hope Evangel Belschner, 19, both of Moscow
Monday
Marvin Thomas Mead, 23, and Laci Dona Opal Moore, 18, both of Deary
Tuesday
Thomas Wilbur Breese, 64, and Karen Yvonne Breese, 64, both of Potlatch
Roberty Raymond Mosher, Jr., 61, of Spokane, and Donna Mae Wood, 60, of Albion
Sentencing
Christin Elizabeth Cole, 32, homeless, was convicted of possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to four years in prison with two years fixed.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
8:33 a.m. — Vagrancy was reported at Cedar Vet Hospital.
10:41 a.m. — A resident reported a vehicle had backed into their shop on the 100 block of Lilly Street.
2:10 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 200 block of Taylor Avenue.
2:26 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly high-centered at Nom Nom on North Main Street. There were no injuries.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
1:58 p.m. — A motor vehicle theft was reported on McKinneyville Road in Princeton.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
8:16 a.m. — An assault was reported on the 500 block of South Grand Avenue.
9:30 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1500 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
11:18 a.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 1100 block of Southeast Spring Street.
8:37 p.m. — A 27-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of negligent driving on the 1500 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
Friday
1:44 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an unconscious person on the 800 block of Northeast A Street.
3:19 a.m. — A 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault on the 400 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
3:44 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 100 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
5:40 p.m. — An officer responded to people stuck in an elevator at the Owen Science and Engineering Library. They were released.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
4:45 p.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on Pullman Airport Road in Pullman.
9:24 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on State Route 272 in Palouse.