For Debi Dockins, the Rotary Club of Pullman has been a mainstay in her life the past 30 years.

Dockins said she joined the club in 1992 when she moved to Pullman and stayed involved with the organization because of the friendships she’s made and the impact the club has on the community. She is currently the president of the club and has gotten her husband and children involved.

“I’ve been in Rotary for about half my life,” Dockins said. “It makes my life so much richer.”

