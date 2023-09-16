Exploring geology with like-minded friends

Emily Ekstrand

In early August, Pullman Lincoln Middle School student Emily Ekstrand got the opportunity to travel to Mount St. Helens and participated in GeoGirls, a volcano science program. Now, she’s back in Pullman and starting the eighth grade.

GeoGirls is organized by the United States Geological Survey Cascades Volcano Observatory and the Mount St. Helens Institute to bring 20 middle school and four high school students from Washington and Oregon. The program is contained to the area affected by the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens.

“I was really excited to go,” Ekstrand said. “It was my first overnight experience and my first time there.”

Tags

Recommended for you