Pullman church to discuss the Bible and faith during a six-week study
The Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Pullman will have a series of discussions on the book “How the Bible Actually Works,” by Peter Enns, starting Sunday.
The sessions, facilitated by Travis Mallett, will begin at 11:45 a.m. Sunday and Jan. 16 and 30 and Feb. 6, 13 and 20. The discussions will follow the church’s regular Sunday service.
Enns, a progressive Bible scholar and host of “The Bible for Normal People” podcast, argues there is no one right way to read the Bible and that the idea of “being right” as the ultimate measure of faith is damaging.
“How the Bible Actually Works” is available at BookPeople in Moscow or online at Amazon. The series is free and open to the public. Registration is required at bit.ly/32LWTWX.
Community Congregational United Church of Christ as at 525 NE Campus St. in Pullman. For more information call (509) 332-6411.